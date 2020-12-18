Advertisement

City of Madisonville mourns death of beloved mayor

The City of Madisonville is in mourning after the loss of its beloved mayor.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser died Thursday, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

“He loved his community and he loved serving the citizens of Madisonville. He will be deeply missed,” the post reads.

City Hall Recorder Sherri Anderson McCrary asked the community for prayers for the family.

McCrary said, “He will be truly missed at City Hall. He loved his community and the people of the City of Madisonville.”

According to the City of Madisonville website, Moser had served the city since 1992 and was elected mayor in 2013.

