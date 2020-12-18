Advertisement

Dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme in Wis.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

Scott Charmoli, 60, of Grafton, was charged Tuesday in federal court with eight counts of health care fraud and two counts of false statements. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure. Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns, the indictment says.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019.

Charmoli’s attorney, Nila Robinson, did not immediately respond to an email message left Thursday by The Associated Press.

An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

“The Justice Department focuses on prosecuting health care fraud not only to protect health care funds but also to protect patients who entrust their well being to providers,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next; COVID-19 stimulus checks in the balance
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville