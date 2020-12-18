Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Ice Bears’ season opener has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, the Knoxville Civic Auditorium tweeted Friday.

The Knoxville Ice Bears cited a recent surge in COVID-19 in Knox County for the postponement.

Due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Knox County, our December 31st home opener is postponed.



Full Season MemBEARs do not need to do anything further.



Partial Season MemBEARs will be contacted directly to discuss picking a new game. https://t.co/VjGHr1U5PU — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) December 18, 2020

There has not yet been a new date announced for the game which was originally scheduled for December 31.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.