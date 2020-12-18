Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
The Knoxville Ice Bears cited a recent surge in COVID-19 in Knox County for the postponement.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Ice Bears’ season opener has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution”, the Knoxville Civic Auditorium tweeted Friday.
There has not yet been a new date announced for the game which was originally scheduled for December 31.
