Illegal alcohol production operation busted at wastewater facility in Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama officials are investigating an illegal alcohol production operation discovered at a wastewater treatment facility.

According to officials with the DeKalb County Sherrif’s Office, an anonymous tipster reported the claims on Thursday.

Deputies discovered a large wine production operation being conducted in the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In Alabama, alcohol sale is only permitted in DeKalb County, Collinsville, Henagar and Ft. Payne.

Investigators said the winery appeared to have been in operation for a long period of time.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the discovery is one of the largest operations they have discovered in the state.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

