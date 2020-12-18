Advertisement

Illegal alcohol production operation busted at wastewater facility in Alabama

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the discovery is one of the largest operations they have discovered in the state.
The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed in the...
The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed in the coming days.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama officials are investigating an illegal alcohol production operation discovered at a wastewater treatment facility.

According to officials with the DeKalb County Sherrif’s Office, an anonymous tipster reported the claims on Thursday.

Deputies discovered a large wine production operation being conducted in the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In Alabama, alcohol sale is only permitted in DeKalb County, Collinsville, Henagar and Ft. Payne.

Investigators said the winery appeared to have been in operation for a long period of time.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said the discovery is one of the largest operations they have discovered in the state.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns