Advertisement

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs asks citizens to follow social distancing guidelines

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking the citizens of Knox County to follow social distancing recommendations outlined by the CDC.

Jacobs said he believes that it’s important for kids to stay in school and participate in extra-curricular activities so he is asking that everyone do so in a safe manner by wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of distance, frequently washing hands, sanitizing frequently used surfaces and staying home if you’re sick.

“I have always believed that sports are an important part of society, especially for young people. For many young folks, sports are an avenue to a better life. They were for me. So while we must take the proper precautions during extracurricular activities, we must also allow those activities to go on. I’m glad that the Board of Health agreed with me on this issue. So, let’s play ball, but let’s do it in a safe and healthy manner by following the Board’s advice and observing the five core actions,” said Jacobs during his weekly Friday update.

Jacobs commended the Knox County School system for how they have handled operations amid the pandemic so far.

“Thanks to all students, teachers, and families for their work this semester,” Jacobs said. “All of our schools did an incredible job of doing the best they good in a bad situation. Many of our students were able to stay in-person throughout the semester and this last week, everyone got a taste for virtual learning. Hopefully, we can go back to school in-person after the holiday break.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns