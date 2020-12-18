Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs asks citizens to follow social distancing guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs is asking the citizens of Knox County to follow social distancing recommendations outlined by the CDC.

Jacobs said he believes that it’s important for kids to stay in school and participate in extra-curricular activities so he is asking that everyone do so in a safe manner by wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of distance, frequently washing hands, sanitizing frequently used surfaces and staying home if you’re sick.

“I have always believed that sports are an important part of society, especially for young people. For many young folks, sports are an avenue to a better life. They were for me. So while we must take the proper precautions during extracurricular activities, we must also allow those activities to go on. I’m glad that the Board of Health agreed with me on this issue. So, let’s play ball, but let’s do it in a safe and healthy manner by following the Board’s advice and observing the five core actions,” said Jacobs during his weekly Friday update.

Jacobs commended the Knox County School system for how they have handled operations amid the pandemic so far.

“Thanks to all students, teachers, and families for their work this semester,” Jacobs said. “All of our schools did an incredible job of doing the best they good in a bad situation. Many of our students were able to stay in-person throughout the semester and this last week, everyone got a taste for virtual learning. Hopefully, we can go back to school in-person after the holiday break.”

