Knoxville Jeep owners make Christmas wish come true for girl with rare genetic disease

A group of Jeep owners heard about Kenzie’s story and will be gathering together Friday night to drive by her home and spread a little Christmas cheer.
String of colored Christmas lights,
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- Nine year old Kenzie Brown is diagnosed with Intractable Epilepsy. Family says she has slight brain damage, and a rare genetic disease that doctors don’t have a name for. The Brown family has been told she could die of heart, kidney, liver, or respiratory failure at any time.

Kenzie’s dad signed her up for a Make A Wish experience to go to Disney World, but because of COVID that trip couldn’t happen.

Scott is Kenzie’s father, and says that his daughter has an infectious personality. She soon will be getting a surprise that Scott says will make her day.

Organizer Brent Belue says he’ll be in a Santa costume and is asking the nearly 40 other Jeep owners involved to decorate their cars to light up the driveway and this Knoxville nine year old’s night.

