Advertisement

Knoxville’s Tennova hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

Tennova Healthcare gets covid vaccine
Tennova Healthcare gets covid vaccine(NEILCROSBY | Tennova)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Tennova Healthcare hospitals received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning.

Tennova began distributing the vaccine to faculty Friday.

“This morning, we welcomed our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at North Knoxville Medical Center. Tomorrow morning, we will start distributing the vaccine to frontline workers including doctors and nurses at our hospitals across the region: North Knoxville Medical Center, Turkey Creek Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center and Newport Medical Center”, Tennova said in a release.

The hospital system said it received 975 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment.

UT Medial Center, Blount Memorial and Covenant Health have all received vaccines as of Friday, December 18.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns