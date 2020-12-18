Knoxville’s Tennova hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Tennova Healthcare hospitals received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday morning.

Tennova began distributing the vaccine to faculty Friday.

“This morning, we welcomed our first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at North Knoxville Medical Center. Tomorrow morning, we will start distributing the vaccine to frontline workers including doctors and nurses at our hospitals across the region: North Knoxville Medical Center, Turkey Creek Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center and Newport Medical Center”, Tennova said in a release.

The hospital system said it received 975 doses of the vaccine in its first shipment.

UT Medial Center, Blount Memorial and Covenant Health have all received vaccines as of Friday, December 18.

