Advertisement

Lady Vols game against Jackson State canceled, searching for new opponent

The Lady Vols staff is currently attempting to find a replacement game.
Lady Vols
Lady Vols(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Lady Vols game on Sunday has been canceled.

The staff at Jackson State University notified UT that it will not be able to travel to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contract tracing and quarantine measures within its program.

The Lady Vols were set to take on Jackson State in Thompson-Boling Arena at noon on Sunday.

The Lady Vols staff is currently attempting to find a replacement game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns