Lady Vols game against Jackson State canceled, searching for new opponent

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Lady Vols game on Sunday has been canceled.

The staff at Jackson State University notified UT that it will not be able to travel to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contract tracing and quarantine measures within its program.

The Lady Vols were set to take on Jackson State in Thompson-Boling Arena at noon on Sunday.

The Lady Vols staff is currently attempting to find a replacement game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.