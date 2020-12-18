Advertisement

‘Large-scale drug ring’ funneled nearly $2 million worth of drugs into North Carolina colleges

Authorities say fraternity members at North Carolina’s flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that funneled huge quantities of drugs into three college campuses.
Dec. 17, 2020
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WBTV/WVLT) - Authorities say fraternity members at North Carolina’s flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that funneled huge quantities of drugs into three college campuses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Greensboro announced Thursday that 21 people have been charged in connection to the ring.

WBTV reported that the “large-scale drug ring” funneled more than $1.5 million worth of drugs into area colleges.

Investigators say the drug ring pushed more than a half-ton of marijuana, several hundred kilograms of cocaine and significant quantities of other drugs into UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University.

The majority of the suspects are in their mid-twenties. It’s unclear how many are students or were students at any of those three schools.

