Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next; COVID-19 stimulus checks in the balance
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville