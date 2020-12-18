Mayor Jacobs speaks on possibility of Smokies Stadium coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs gave an update on the future of Smokies Stadium moving to Knoxville during his weekly address on December 18.

Jacobs said the County Commission and the City Council have taken the first steps toward making the stadium a reality by creating a “sports authority.”

The sports authority would have the power to issue debt which would need to be approved by the city and county.

Jacobs said the proposed stadium would be owned by the county.

“First of all, we are not giving anyone a stadium. Yes, the Tennessee Smokies would be the tenant and manager, but we would retain ownership of the facility, and the Smokies would be paying rent.”

There are also several stipulations the mayor says would need to be met for the stadium project to move forward.

“The facility will have to be a multi-use venue. One that can be used to host concerts and other events as well as sports beyond baseball. My interest in the stadium is not just baseball, but also the development which will come with the stadium. We will contractually require that development to take place alongside the stadium construction,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also addressed one of his biggest concerns, which includes the potential burden to taxpayers.

“We believe that we can cover any revenue shortfalls that rent, sales tax, property tax, and other revenue streams don’t cover through hotel/motel tax. Since this fund can only be used for tourism-related activities, I think this is an appropriate use for it. In order for me to be supportive, this project cannot and will not place any additional tax burdens on Knox Countians. I am naturally skeptical of projects like this. In many places, they have not delivered the promised benefits and have become an albatross on local taxpayers. We have a long way to go and many steps to take before we are ready to move forward.”

The proposal for the stadium presented by Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd in August estimated the cost for the project to be about $142-million.

