New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the arrival of a new baby langur.

The bright orange baby was born at the end of last month to parents Lucy and Walter. The new baby is only the second to be born in Knoxville since 2017.

Zoo officials said the baby is healthy and nursing and being closely monitored to ensure it continues to thrive.

The baby has not been named because caretakers have not yet been able to identify the langur’s sex.

