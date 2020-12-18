NRA hunter education course online now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NRA’s hunter education course is available online in Tennessee.

“With so many people able to enjoy the great outdoors during this pandemic we are excited to offer this new free online option,” said Jason Maxedon, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency deputy director. “Now is a great time to get outdoors and the perfect time to introduce someone to hunting. The new course is a quality online learning experience and educational opportunity for anybody to continue the process of safe and ethical hunting.”

According to a release, the course consists of 15 chapters with videos, graphics, interactive models, audio recordings and diagrams.

The course is also free. You can find out more about the course here.

