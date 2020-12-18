Proposed S.C. bill would require high schoolers to take personal finance course

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed bill facing the South Carolina Senate aims to require high school students to take a personal finance course before graduating.

According to the bill, the financial course would last for one semester and eliminate the need for an economics course.

Senator Luke Rankin said the bill would allow students who didn’t learn basic personal finance from their parents the ability to gain knowledge.

“Whatever your political strife, whatever your walk of life, we all know we have got to do better with money,” said Rankin.

Lawmakers said, while some schools offer personal finance courses, it would “serve more people to have it mandatory.”

