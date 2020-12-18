Report: Tennessee wastes millions on no-bid COVID contract with non-healthcare company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reports Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and his team potentially wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on COVID-19 testing which was promised by a politically connected company.

WTVF’s Phil Williams looked into the incident and discovered Tennessee Health Commission Lisa Piercey steered a $26.5 million, no-bid contract to a Utah company, which Williams noted has no experience in health care. This contract was reportedly written up after a Republican political consultant pitched it to Gov. Lee’s office.

Williams reports the deal fell through and the Lee administration ended up paying the Utah company nearly $6 million to break the contract.

“This is frankly worse than our worst fears,” said state Sen. Jeff Yarbro, a Nashville Democrat who had expressed concerns in the early days of the coronavirus crisis about potentially unaccountable spending as state government responded.

Phil Williams noted that the beginning of the pandemic created a huge business opportunity for businesses -even those with no healthcare experience.

WTVF obtained a March 25 podcast where Nomi Health, a company that emerged from the Utah company, Silicon Slopes, CEO Mark Newman joked about his new business venture into COVID-19 testing.

“Seems like we need tests, we can line up tests - like anyone game for some fun?” Newman laughed, adding that “an email 14 days ago has turned to a more than full-time job. So, that’s terrific.”

Newman, a business-school graduate, previously created a company that allowed corporations to conduct job interviews through an online portal, WTVF reported.

“I’ve been trying to learn as fast as everyone else and break this into kind of systems,” Newman said.

“So if a clinician is listening to this and says ‘that guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about,’ just call me up and help educate me. We’re trying to move as fast as we can.”

Tennessee awarded that $26.5 million, no-bid contract to Newman’s company less than six weeks later, Phil Williams discovered.

“Entering into a $25 million, no-bid contract with a company with a lack of expertise -- over the objections of the professional staff of the agency -- is one of the most shocking things I’ve seen in my time in state government,” Yarbro said.

The contract was signed on May 1st and from that point on, issues arose.

“The problems here were so obvious from the beginning that it’s clear we just didn’t follow a good process for contracting,” said Tenn. Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

The Nomi testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) proved troubling from the start.

WTFV reported that the Nomi testing numbers were far fewer than other testing locations and also raised concerns of results being false negatives.

Nomi also reportedly produced KN95 masks that were not FDA approved and that “performed well under the expected standards”, WTFV discovered.

The company also delivered gloves and hydrogen peroxide wipes that were made to use on animals by veterinarians. Neither of these items were appropriate for fighting COVID-19.

The state issued a “notice of termination of contract” to Nomi on June 15, claiming Nomi Health had caused “life, health or safety to be jeopardized.” WTVF reported.

In the end, the state and Nomi reached a $5.9 million settlement.

“It’s appalling frankly,” Yarbro said, “that this administration has spent $6 million that could have gone to help Tennesseans to pay off a company that was never going to be able to do the work that they intended in the first place.”

NewsChannel 5 requested an interview with Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.

In response late Monday, Piercey’s team issued the following statement:

“During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state faced unprecedented international competition for scarce testing capacity and resources such as PPE. Tennessee undertook extensive efforts to overcome global shortages and explored both traditional and innovative options to rapidly expand testing capacity for Tennesseans, including executing an agreement with Nomi Health to expand testing capacity within the state. After onboarding issues, the platform was not ultimately used to process COVID-19 labs, though the state was contractually obligated to pay for certain goods and services delivered, including test kits and certain setup costs, and the parties ended the contract by Mutual Termination Agreement.”

On December 16, a state lawmaker called for a review into the deal, WTVF reported.

