Advertisement

Seymour Fire Dept. receives $43,712 for life saving equipment

The LUCAS device will allow a patient to have a higher chance of surviving a heart attack.
LUCAS Device
LUCAS Device(WDTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department announced the purchase of three LUCAS Devices through the Tennessee Community CARES grant due to its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES program aims to invest $150 million in COVID Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the pandemic. The fire department said it noticed the need for additional LUCAS Devices in response to increased cardiac arrests during the pandemic.

Officials said they often see patients suffering from illnesses like COVID-19 progressing into cardiac arrest. The LUCAS device will allow a patient to have a higher chance of surviving a heart attack.

The device also allows emergency crews to have more protection when responding to incidents. The device directly touches the patient for chest compressions allowing volunteers to keep a safe distance from the patient to reduce the potential spread of COVID.

“Seymour Vol. Fire Department is grateful to be awarded this grant to purchase three LUCAS devices. This was a large purchase that our annual budget does not allow for, but it was a very important one for our community. We are very grateful for the TN Community CARES Act grant for the opportunity to have the necessary funding to purchase these three devices, one for each community that we serve, These LUCAS Devices will be put to use in saving many lives over the years and we are forever grateful for this grant funding,” said SVFD Chief John Linsenbigler.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns