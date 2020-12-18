Seymour Fire Dept. receives $43,712 for life saving equipment

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department announced the purchase of three LUCAS Devices through the Tennessee Community CARES grant due to its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES program aims to invest $150 million in COVID Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the pandemic. The fire department said it noticed the need for additional LUCAS Devices in response to increased cardiac arrests during the pandemic.

Officials said they often see patients suffering from illnesses like COVID-19 progressing into cardiac arrest. The LUCAS device will allow a patient to have a higher chance of surviving a heart attack.

The device also allows emergency crews to have more protection when responding to incidents. The device directly touches the patient for chest compressions allowing volunteers to keep a safe distance from the patient to reduce the potential spread of COVID.

“Seymour Vol. Fire Department is grateful to be awarded this grant to purchase three LUCAS devices. This was a large purchase that our annual budget does not allow for, but it was a very important one for our community. We are very grateful for the TN Community CARES Act grant for the opportunity to have the necessary funding to purchase these three devices, one for each community that we serve, These LUCAS Devices will be put to use in saving many lives over the years and we are forever grateful for this grant funding,” said SVFD Chief John Linsenbigler.

