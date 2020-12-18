Advertisement

Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows

Christmas and winter decorations brighten East Tennessee storefronts
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge single mother is making ends meet and spreading holiday cheer by painting storefront windows.

“Usually my budget’s pretty tight. So, it being December I’ve worried about the extras that come with Christmas,” said single mom Amanda Isabell. She has been busy at a second, freelance job designing and painting holiday windows for businesses and homes around Anderson County.

Her supplies are something she keeps with her for blocks of time when she can work on the windows. “Acrylic paint from Walmart for most of the windows. I think these ones that have the Santa and the Rudolph are acrylic and then the penguins I have used chalk markers.”

Isabell mostly has been spreading word about her business through social media, “There were a few businesses and even people wanting their homes done.”

Marsha Fuller saw a window being painted across the street from her Red Rooster Gift Shop in Clinton and asked Isabell to add a cardinal to her window. “To be honest with you, I was a single mother years ago. I was divorced when my kids were little and its tough. And I identified with the girl.”

Manager Stefanie Marlow at Anytime Fitness in Clinton is pleased with a creative version of Santa and his sleigh for her storefront. ”Got it up there for us. It looks fantastic. Absolutely adorable. She did a great job.”

