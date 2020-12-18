Smith Named to the SEC Community Service Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith was named to the 2020 SEC Football Community Service team for his continued efforts to serve the Knoxville area and Tennessee’s campus community, the SEC announced on Thursday. Smith, who recently earned an undergraduate degree in recreation and sports management, has served as the team leader in community service during his career.

He led the team on a peaceful protest in Knoxville on June 5, 2020 emphasizing racial equality and continued those efforts in August of 2020 as he helped organize an athletic-department wide march against racism that drew hundreds. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, on Halloween 2020, he and group of teammates made a successful visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Knoxville. The group also created Halloween baskets for kids at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

In December 2018, Smith, a native of Jackson, Tenn., used his platform to spearhead a coat drive for KARM and helped them meet their goal of obtaining 10,000 coats for families in need. This year’s selection marks the second time Smith has been recognized as a community service honoree by the league.

The Vols conclude the 2020 regular season on Saturday at noon ET against No. 5 Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.