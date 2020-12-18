Sunny today, clouds to showers this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re feeling more like December, but is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas? I guess, if you’re one of those that wishes for snow on Christmas, there’s a chance you’ll get what you want. We’re tracking two fronts, one for this weekend and a stronger one for Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds moving out overnight, left some with more time to cool. Crossville dropped to 18, Athens 21, LaFollette 23, and Knoxville to Sevierville 28 degrees for the morning low.

It’s a mostly sunny day, with some thin, high clouds increasing ahead of our area next front. That makes for a nicer looking day today, versus the rest of the weekend. Friday’s high is around 47 degrees, which is around the average high for this time of the year.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a light breeze. The low will be around 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Noon Saturday in Knoxville (WVLT)

Clouds continue to increase Saturday, and a stray shower could pop-up in the afternoon to evening. Your “I’m All Vol” forecast is chilly for the Noon kickoff with a cool breeze, but it does warmup to a seasonable high of 50 degrees.

Scattered showers move in Saturday night to Sunday morning. An isolated sleet to snow showers is possible, with temperatures in the mid 30s for most of the area. Scattered rain turns spotty, with lingering clouds for Sunday. The high will be around 48 degrees.

The weekend’s rain still doesn’t look too heavy, and the Sunday showers are slightly slowed. We may even see a hint of sunshine.

The Winter Solstice is Monday, and we’ll be in the low 50s, with scattered clouds leftover and a stray snow shower left in the mountains. The sky should be more clear, if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

The next big system is the cold front for Christmas Eve to Christmas Day. Obviously this is still a ways out, but we are monitoring the rainfall for Thursday and the timing of freezing air to move in and change over to some snow showers. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then some snow showers possible Friday.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

