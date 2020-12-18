Advertisement

TBI identifies two Sevierville armed robbery suspects

The deceased suspect has not yet been identified due to notification of next of kin.
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified two of the suspects in connection to a Thursday armed robbery in Sevierville, which left one suspect dead.

According to TBI, two suspects have been identified as Mitchell Gagel, 23, and Tiffany Leshay Mynatt, 37. The deceased suspect has not yet been identified due to notification of next of kin.

Sevierville police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the TJ Maxx located on the 600 block of the Parkway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV with the robbery suspects inside. A chase began after the suspects refused to stop for Sevierville police, according to TBI.

Officials said the chase ended near Bluegrass Road after the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. According to reports, as the officers were attempting to get the suspects out of the vehicle, an incident occurred that caused officers to fire shots.

One suspect died and another other was taken to an area hospital.

