TBI searching for Knox County convicted sex offender

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Knox County convicted sex offender.

TBI said Rishayia F. Smith is wanted on charges of failing to register.

Smith was previously convicted on charges of criminal attempt to commit especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in 2012.

Anyone who has seen Smith or knows where she may be is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-3495 or email the TBI tip line at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

