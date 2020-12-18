Advertisement

TBI searching for Knox County convicted sex offender

Rishayia F. Smith
Rishayia F. Smith(TBI)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Knox County convicted sex offender.

TBI said Rishayia F. Smith is wanted on charges of failing to register.

Smith was previously convicted on charges of criminal attempt to commit especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in 2012.

Anyone who has seen Smith or knows where she may be is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-3495 or email the TBI tip line at TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Hardin Valley assistant principal passes away
Eddie Effler, 36, and Amber Effler, 35, were found asleep inside the vehicle by police.
Tenn. couple arrested after found asleep, ‘possibly under the influence,’ in car with children
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an armed robbery Thursday night.
Suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery in Sevierville

Latest News

Clouds stream over the lake in Dandridge, TN.
Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter
Anderson County woman freelances to design holiday windows.
Single mom spreads holiday cheer with painted windows
Zoo Knoxville gets new baby Langur
New baby langur arrives at Zoo Knoxville
Home of the SPHL Ice Bears
Ice Bears postpone season opener due to COVID-19 concerns
Weight-loss and “male enhancement” pills on Amazon and Ebay contain bad ingredients, FDA warns