Tenn. Department of Health launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

The site will show what percentage of each county’s population has been vaccinated.
The Anchorage Health Department is prioritizing the doctors and nurses who will be involved in...
The Anchorage Health Department is prioritizing the doctors and nurses who will be involved in the distribution of the vaccine, during its initial round of inoculations.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced the launch of a new dashboard to provide data on COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.

The dashboard will become active Friday evening and be updated each Tuesday and Friday.

According to TDH officials, the dashboard will report how many total vaccinations have been administered and include a detailed breakdown of vaccinations over the previous week.



Click here to view the new dashboard.

