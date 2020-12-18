Tenn. Department of Health launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced the launch of a new dashboard to provide data on COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.

The dashboard will become active Friday evening and be updated each Tuesday and Friday.

According to TDH officials, the dashboard will report how many total vaccinations have been administered and include a detailed breakdown of vaccinations over the previous week.

The site will show what percentage of each county’s population has been vaccinated.

Click here to view the new dashboard.

