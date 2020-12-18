Tenn. man accused of threatening to lynch woman
During an interview with police, Jeffries admitted to calling the woman a racial slur and threatening to hang her.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis officials said a man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to lynch a woman.
Police responded to reports of intimidation from a woman who said she was leaving a shopping cart in the parking lot when a man began yelling at her.
According to police reports, the man, Clinton Jeffries, rolled down his window and yelled a racial slur at the woman before he threatened to hang her from a tree.
The woman said Jeffries then blocked her car from leaving.
Jeffries was charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault.
