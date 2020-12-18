Tenn. nurse practitioner charged with using patient information to obtain drugs

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lawrenceburg nurse practitioner has been arrested and indicted following an investigation into Medicaid fraud.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Patsy Burks has been charged with inappropriately using patient information to fraudulently issue prescriptions for scheduled drugs.

Burks owned and operated North Terrace Medical Clinic in Lawrenceburg.

A Lawrence County Grand Jury handed down 37 counts Thursday, charging Burks with obtaining prescription drugs by fraud, identity theft, and TennCare fraud.

Burks was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

