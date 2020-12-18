Tennessee Medical Reserve Corp seeking health professionals to join in fight against COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State of Tennessee Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Program is in search of health professionals and non-medical volunteers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The Reserve Corps is looking for medical and non-medical workers who have been furloughed and are seeking employment. The positions open include paid and volunteer positions.

Individuals interested in volunteering can register through the Tennessee Volunteer Mobilizer. During the registration process, people will be asked whether they want to participate in a paid or volunteer position. Registration does not guarantee they will be called to participate, officials said.

To register, individuals will be required to provide any active licenses or certifications, and other relevant background data. Once a person is registered and approved, their license will be verified through the Tennessee Health Related Board’s website verification system.

After a person is approved they will be notified and be able to participate in COVID relief efforts.

Medical professionals interested in signing up can click here. Non-medical volunteers interested in signing up should click here.

