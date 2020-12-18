Tennessee parents charged after 1-year-old girl dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - The parents of a 19-month-old Tennessee girl have been charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after a medical examiner determined the toddler had been killed.

The Johnson City Press reports that Samiah Crater died four months after being returned to the custody of 20-year-old Sapora D. Walton and 22-year-old Jeremiah T. Crater. Police say the two were arrested Wednesday.

Court records show the girl had been returned to her parents’ custody in October 2019 in good health. But she weighed only 12 pounds when she died in February of head and neck trauma.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the parents have attorneys who could comment.

