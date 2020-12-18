US Supreme Court to consider whether college athletes should be compensated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Supreme Court is set to consider the case of whether NCAA athletes should be compensated.

The Fair Play Act was introduced in California in 2019. It would make it possible for college athletes to profit from the use of their name, images and likeness by prohibiting schools in California from taking away scholarships or eligibility from college athletes who use their fame to make money, according to ESPN.

If passed the law would not go into effect until 2023.

Perry Orth, a quarterback for the Gamecocks from 2013 to 2016, said student-athletes should be paid for the commercial value they bring to the table.

“It’s a fine line between, hey, I’m out there busting my tail on Saturday afternoon, or on the basketball court and making my school and university, people are buying my jersey left and right and they’re hitting me up to sign stuff and I’m not making anything for it while I’m up at 5:30 at the gym shooting shots, running sprints, throwing balls or whatever,” Orth said.

The Supreme Court is expected to reach a ruling by the end of June 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.