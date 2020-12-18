Advertisement

Weekend showers followed by mild start to winter

While the first day of winter starts mild, cold air and snow won’t be far behind.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winter starts on a warm note, but for those of you itching for a white Christmas, you just might get your wish.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly sunny day with a few high-level clouds streaming overhead. Despite the blue skies, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Keep that coat handy this evening as temperatures slip toward freezing after dinner time.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a light breeze. The low will be around 26 degrees.

Noon Saturday in Knoxville
Noon Saturday in Knoxville(WVLT)

Clouds continue to increase Saturday, and a stray shower could pop-up in the afternoon to evening. Your “I’m All Vol” forecast is chilly for the noon kickoff with a cool breeze, but it does warm up to a seasonable high of 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A light wintry mix is possible for parts of the higher terrain with temperatures in the mid 30s for most of the area. Scattered rain becomes spotty by Sunday afternoon. The high will be around 48 degrees.

The Winter Solstice is Monday, but we’ll be in the low 50s. The only sight of winter will be a stray snow shower left in the mountains. The sky should be more clear, if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

The next big system is set for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This is still several days out, but we are monitoring the rainfall for Thursday and the timing of freezing air to move in and change over to some snow showers. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then some snow showers possible Friday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Weekend showers are followed by a brief warm-up and some Christmas snow.
Weekend showers are followed by a brief warm-up and some Christmas snow.(WVLT)

