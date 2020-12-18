When could you get a coronavirus vaccine? NYT Tool calculates your spot in line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How long will it be until you’re eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and where are you in line to get immunized? A New York Times tool helps estimate your spot in line based on a range of factors including risk level, age, even the county you live in.

Many started asking the questions as hospitals across Tennessee received their first shipments of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Thursday. On Thursday night, the Moderna vaccine got one step closer to being allowed by the FDA. However, only certain people currently have access to the vaccine.

In Tennessee, the vaccine is being rolled out in phases with the first phase including:

Hospital ER and other staff

Home care staff

COVID testing staff

Student health providers

Staff and residents at nursing homes

1st responders with direct public exposure

Pharmacists and staff

Primary care providers, and Urgent care staffs

Patient transports crews

Dentists

Adults with high-risk conditions including cancer, COPD, heart failure, renal disease, obesity, sickle cell, diabetes, dementia, liver disease

If you don’t fall into any of those categories, it might be some time before you get a chance to take one. The New York Times has a tool to find out where you might fit in the “vaccine line” based on a number of factors, such as: age, county, profession and risk factors.

For example, if you are 25-years-old, living in Knox County, are not a healthcare worker, essential worker, first responder or teacher and you have no coronavirus-related health risks, you are behind 3.3 million other people to get the vaccine in Tennessee, and you’re behind 210,000 people in Knox County.

If you change only your age to 50 and all the other above factors remain in place, the tool says you would be behind 5.8 million people in Tennessee to get the vaccine and behind 390,300 others in Knox County.

If you change your profession to “health care worker” and keep all other above factors the same, including age, you would essentially be at the head of the line, behind “very few” others in either Tennessee or Knox County.

The New York Times adds that the tool is just an estimate and the line may be shorter.

