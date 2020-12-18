Advertisement

Why is Tennessee withholding some doses of coronavirus vaccine?

Tennessee is the only state that is currently prioritizing building an emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is the only state that is currently prioritizing building an emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine.

A review of each state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans by The Associated Press shows that Tennessee is the lone state to explicitly state that it will hold back a portion of the immunizations in “case of spoilage of vaccine shipped to facilities.”

Tennessee’s stance is in contrast to other states stressing the need to quickly distribute the vaccine to those who face the highest risk of exposure.

Some critics counter that the state’s skyrocketing case numbers and death rate trumps building a vaccine backup supply.

