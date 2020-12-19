Cold rain Sunday, even colder by Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cool, wet Sunday is followed by a bit of a warm-up, but all eyes are on the potential for wintry weather by Christmas Eve.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A blanket of clouds limited the warming for Saturday afternoon. We only managed to reach the low to mid 40s across much of East Tennessee before the cloud cover thickened. As for the rest of the evening, we’ll remain cloudy as temperatures slowly dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Most will see a cold rain Sunday morning, but a couple spots may see a brief wintry mix. (WVLT)

Rainfall will move in just after midnight for the Cumberland Plateau, filling in across the rest of our area during the early morning hours. It may be cold enough by sunrise Sunday that either a few sleet pellets or light snow showers develop along the plateau and parts of upper East Tennessee. No accumulation is expected as lows drop into the mid 30s.

Cold rain showers continue until about lunchtime Sunday. A blanket of clouds will remain for the afternoon hours, keeping highs in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The First Day of Winter is Monday, but the only sight of winter will be a stray snow shower left in the mountains. Most of the area will be sunny, breezy and in the lower 50s. Conditions are looking great if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

It's still early, but signs point to a wintry mix and some snow Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (WVLT)

The next big system is set for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This is still several days out, but we are monitoring the rainfall for Thursday and the timing of freezing air to move in and change over to some snow showers. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then some snow showers possible Friday. It’s too early for potential snow totals, but what does appear likely is temperatures in the 30s much of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and into Saturday.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

An early week warm-up is followed by colder, wintry weather around Christmas. (WVLT)

