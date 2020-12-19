Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary raises over $240,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary raised over $240,000 after its Dec. 10 premiere.

“Over 1 Million watched the worldwide premiere of “The Library That Dolly Built,” and over $240,000 was raised to support local Imagination Library programs around the world! #ThanksByGiving #Blessed #DollysLibrary,” said Imagination Library in a Tweet Friday.

Dolly Parton took what many would say is a negative into a positive. Her father could not read, so in 1995, Dolly started the ‘Imagination Library.’

The film told the story of Dolly’s Imagination Library and how that literacy program grew from a simple idea in Sevier County to all over the world.

