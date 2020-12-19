Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosting live holiday concert on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The country music power couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are celebrating the holidays with a live holiday concert.

The stars will be hosting “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on WVLT from their home recording studio.

The duo says they will be taking requests via social media with the hashtag #GarthandTrishaLive.

Visit the website here for a sneak peek of the duo singing “O Holy Night.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.