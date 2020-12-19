Advertisement

Gatlinburg All American Bowl

First ever event taking place at Sevier Co. High School
Rocky Top Sports World
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rocky Top Sprts World is hosting the Gatlinburg All American Bowl on Saturday December 19. The Gatlinburg All American Bowl is the premier post-season opportunity for private and home school players from across the nation to showcase their skills. The participating players were selected through a nomination process and vetted by a selection committee of qualified individuals in the private and home school football community.

Both an 8-Man and 11-Man format game will be played allowing athletes skilled in each format the opportunity to participate. The 8-Man Game will take place at 10am with the 11-Man Game following at 3pm. Both games will be played at the Gatlinburg-Pittman high school stadium.

Below is a breakdown of players and coaches per state we have represented at the Gatlinburg All American Bowl this week.

Players: 118

Alabama – 34

Florida – 4

Georgia – 11

Kentucky – 1

Mississippi – 11

Oklahoma – 1

South Carolina – 37

Tennessee – 19

Coaches: 24

Alabama – 6

Florida – 6

South Carolina – 8

Tennessee – 3

Also – here are the two livestream links where people can watch the games tomorrow. The livestream is being provided by 8-Man Extreme.

8-Man: 10am – https://youtu.be/Dy3O53jKhOw

11-Man: 3pm – https://youtu.be/HYPQ-GKU6w0

