Gatlinburg All American Bowl
First ever event taking place at Sevier Co. High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rocky Top Sprts World is hosting the Gatlinburg All American Bowl on Saturday December 19. The Gatlinburg All American Bowl is the premier post-season opportunity for private and home school players from across the nation to showcase their skills. The participating players were selected through a nomination process and vetted by a selection committee of qualified individuals in the private and home school football community.
Both an 8-Man and 11-Man format game will be played allowing athletes skilled in each format the opportunity to participate. The 8-Man Game will take place at 10am with the 11-Man Game following at 3pm. Both games will be played at the Gatlinburg-Pittman high school stadium.
Below is a breakdown of players and coaches per state we have represented at the Gatlinburg All American Bowl this week.
Players: 118
Alabama – 34
Florida – 4
Georgia – 11
Kentucky – 1
Mississippi – 11
Oklahoma – 1
South Carolina – 37
Tennessee – 19
Coaches: 24
Alabama – 6
Florida – 6
South Carolina – 8
Tennessee – 3
Also – here are the two livestream links where people can watch the games tomorrow. The livestream is being provided by 8-Man Extreme.
8-Man: 10am – https://youtu.be/Dy3O53jKhOw
11-Man: 3pm – https://youtu.be/HYPQ-GKU6w0
