Mostly cloudy today, scattered rain tonight

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I hope you had a great night’s rest and ready for another chilly day. The good news is we’ll be just a tad bit warmer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will stay in upper 40s to near 50 as we go into the afternoon, but those clouds are still building.

High’s on Saturday will be near 50 in Knoxville to 46 in Crossville.

Clouds continue to increase Saturday, and a stray shower could pop-up in the afternoon to evening. Your “I’m All Vol” forecast is chilly for the noon kickoff with a cool breeze, but it does warm up to a seasonable high of 50 degrees.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon. (WVLT)

Rainfall will develop overnight today and stay with us for the first part of Sunday. The Smoky Mountains will see a few snow showers develop.

Overall, tonight will be clouds with spotty to scattered rain by Sunday morning. Temperatures in Knoxville will be near 36, so warmer than Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s rain chances really amount to about a 10th of an inch. Sunday’s high will be near 48.

The Winter Solstice is Monday, but we’ll be in the low 50s. The only sight of winter will be a stray snow shower left in the mountains. The sky should be more clear, if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

The next big system is set for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. This is still several days out, but we are monitoring the rainfall for Thursday and the timing of freezing air to move in and change over to some snow showers. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then some snow showers possible Friday.

A late week front will bring increased rain and snow chances leading into Christmas. (WVLT)

