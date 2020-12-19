Advertisement

Jarrett Guarantano enters NCAA transfer portal

The New Jersey native finished his fifth season on Rocky Top having started 32 games
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano throwing a football
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano throwing a football
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Minutes after Tennessee’s 34-13 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M, news broke of former starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s future plans.

The senior signal-caller has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz.

The Lodi, New Jersey native finished his fifth season on Rocky Top having played in 41 games with 32 career starts.

Guarantano threw for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns in his Tennessee career.

He joined Peyton Manning and Tyler Bray as the only Vols to throw for 400 yards in a game when he torched Missouri for 415 in a 24-20 win over the Tigers in 2019.

