Knoxville’s Peppermint Trail leads to special holiday treats

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve been downtown recently you’ve likely seen the Peppermint Trail.

The trail consists of 75 downtown merchants and it includes holiday treats, coffees, drinks, specialty drinks and gifts.

“This is a fifth-year we’re doing the program,” said Jodi Eades of Knoxville Soap Candle. Her shop is offering a special candle gift as part of the peppermint trail. “These here are super cute and we actually put the peppermints on top of the candle. So I love that and just brings a little bit extra holiday cheer.”

Allan Tate, Co-owner of The French Market says his restaurant is offering a special drink.

“We have a peppermint mocha latte. And we have for the adults we have a peppermint hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps.”

Businesses are providing various options of either delivery or curbside pickup for businesses trying to make it as convenient as possible.

Max Arbor, a bartender at Balter Beerworks showed off a holiday cocktail created for the event.

“Our bar manager Laura has created a cocktail called The Grinch today. So the way we make that we first take our martini glass, and we’re going to put a little chocolate rim on it. Take it, give it a nice shake, get it all mixed together. And then we’re just going to strain it into the glass. And we have the Grinch!”

