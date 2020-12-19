Lady Vols confirm Sunday home game

Advertisement

By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team will still host a game at Thompson-Boling Arena at noon on Sunday.

The Lady Vol staff has secured an opponent to replace Jackson State, which was not able to travel to Knoxville due to COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine measures within its program. The new team will be announced on Saturday.

All tickets currently issued for the originally-scheduled Jackson State game will remain valid for the new opponent slated for December 20, 2020. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets in the original form in which they were sent to them. For fans with mobile tickets, the barcode of the mobile ticket will be valid for the game on Dec. 20, 2020, whether it is in the digital wallet on a phone or in a confirmation email.

Tickets to Sunday’s game versus the new opponent will only be available for walk-up sales starting on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket windows.

