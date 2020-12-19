Advertisement

Lady Vols hosting UNC Greensboro Sunday

The Lady Vols announced Saturday they will face UNC Greensboro Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lady Vols announced Saturday they will face UNC Greensboro Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Spartans replace previously-scheduled Jackson State who were not able to travel due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

All tickets issued for the originally scheduled game will remain valid for the match-up against the Spartans Sunday. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets in the original form in which they were sent to them.

Tip off is at 12:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

