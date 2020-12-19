Vols fall to No. 5 Texas A&M 34-13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee got touchdown passes from Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout in the first half, but the Vols were unable to keep pace in falling 34-13 to fifth-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Bailey, a true freshman, had a 33-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive and finished the day six of six for 85 yards. Redshirt sophomore Shrout added a 46-yard strike with a sensational catch by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cedric Tillman in the second quarter and ended the game six of 14 for 104 yards. Tillman led all UT receivers with 61 yards on two catches.

FIRST QUARTER

Texas A&M won the toss and deferred to the second half - giving starting quarterback Harrison Bailey and the Tennessee offense the ball first. Running back Ty Chandler lined up next to Bailey in the starting lineup in place of a missing Eric Gray. The Memphis native was one of a few Vols who were unavailable Saturday. Chandler’s two attempts on the opening drive went for one yard and no gain. Bailey picked up the slack through the air, hitting Princeton Fant and Josh Palmer for 15 and 16 yards respectively. Tennessee found the end zone on a designed wheel route by Farragut graduate Jacob Warren for 33 yards down the near sideline.

Tennessee’s defense looked like it stood a shot at forcing a Texas A&M three-and-out before Deandre Johnson was caught offsides, setting up a 3rd & 5 for the Aggies. Quarterback Kellen Mond found one of his favorite targets - tight end Jalen Wydermyer - for 18 yards and a first down near midfield. Mond completed every attempt on A&M’s first drive, going 4-for-4 for 53 yards and a rushing touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Tennessee set itself up to pick up a first down on its second drive of the game before Harrison Bailey took a sack for a loss of three yards. Paxton Brooks came on to punt for the first time - a 40 yard boot that was fair caught on the A&M 31 yard line.

A&M converted a 3rd & 1 and a 3rd & 6 to quickly move into Tennessee territory. UT forced another 3rd down - this time with five yards to make before the clock expired on the opening quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Faced with a 3rd & 5 from the Tennessee 32 yard line, Mond connected with running back Isaiah Spiller in the backfield to pick up an Aggie first down before going back to Wydermyer for a 17 yard gain that set A&M up inside the UT 5 yard line. A&M went back to Spiller for two consecutive rushing plays - the second finding the end zone to give the Aggies their first lead of the game, 14-7. Texas A&M is 4-for-4 on third down conversions.

Harrison Bailey’s fumbling issues continued on Tennessee’s third drive when DeMarvin Leal sacked the freshman for loss of 11 yards while forcing the ball out of Bailey’s hand. A&M’s Andre White recovered the ball at the Tennessee 39. The Vols again forced A&M into a 3rd & 5 situation but the defense couldn’t finish the job, allowing a first down on a Mond completion to Ainias Smith for 11 yards to the UT 23.

The Aggies took a timeout once set up with goal to go from the Tennessee 10 yard line. Tennessee’s defense got off the field for the first time at the most important time - standing Mond up on a rush to force an Aggie field goal that put A&M ahead 17-7.

J.T. Shrout entered the game in place of Bailey for the start of Tennessee’s fourth drive. The Vols kept things on the ground during the first two plays before allowing Shrout to air things out - two straight completions to redshirt sophomore Cedric Tillman for 15 and 46 yards - the latter good for a touchdown. Tillman’s diving grab in the end zone helped to swing momentum back in Tennessee’s favor.

The defense had a tall task to keep the Aggies out of the end zone before the end of the half and wasn’t helped by a boneheaded penalty. Deandre Johnson tried to affect Kellen Mond’s 3rd & 14 throw, but was flagged for hands to the face. The penalty gave the Aggies a fresh set of downs near midfield. Mond then found Hezekiah Jones for 25 yards to set A&M inside the UT 30 yard line.

THIRD QUARTER

Tennessee’s defense forced a Texas A&M punt for the first time with 12:51 to play in the 3rd quarter. J.T. Shrout came back out to lead the Vols’ first offensive possession of the second half. Faced with a quick 3rd & 8 on his own 22 yard line, Shrout recognized the Aggies blitz and got the ball out of his hand quickly to connect with Josh Palmer for 25 yards and a first down near midfield. Shrout went right back to Palmer down the near sideline on the next play, but couldn’t connect. Tennessee recorded two straight negative plays and was forced to punt back to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M started its next drive on its own 20 yard line after Paxton Brooks’ punt sailed into the end zone. The Aggies held onto the ball for the next seven minutes of play, driving 74 yards in 10 plays before taking a timeout on the Tennessee six yard line. Tennessee’s defense made its biggest play of the game at its own goal line - Alontae Taylor jumped a Kellen Mond pass at the goal line and returned it 45 yards to set the offense up at midfield.

Set up with 3rd & 8 after a Shrout incompletion and a two yard rush, Tennessee receivers were flagged on back to back plays for false starts. Shrout looked to convert the 3rd & 18 to Josh Palmer, but the senior receiver couldn’t survive the ground and the Vols were forced to punt the ball away again.

FOURTH QUARTER

Texas A&M bled 7:06 off the clock on the way to a 13 play, 88 yard drive that ended with a one yard touchdown rush by Ainias Smith to put the Aggies ahead 31-13.

Tennessee went back to freshman Harrison Bailey for its next possession - a quick one that saw one first down on a Ty Chandler rush. Bailey was sacked on the next play and couldn’t move the sticks following the loss. Tennessee punted back to A&M after four plays that took 2:27 off the clock.

Texas A&M took another 5:19 off the clock with an 8 play, 68 yard drive that ended with a short field goal to increase the Aggie lead, 34-13.

