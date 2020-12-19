Advertisement

One-dozen Santa’s visiting individuals with Down Syndrome, families in Middle Tenn.

One dozen Santa’s deployed by The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) this weekend to visit 100 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families, the organization announced Saturday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One dozen Santa’s deployed by The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee (DSAMT) this weekend will visit 100 individuals with Down Syndrome and their families, the organization announced Saturday.

DSAMT historically celebrates the holidays with a large gathering of families, however those plans were canceled due to COVID-19.

“Individuals with Down syndrome have been hit especially hard and really struggled to adapt to this ‘new normal,’” said DSAMT Executive Director Alecia Talbott. “Staying active and social is imperative for their development, mental and physical health and long-term inclusion in our communities. Being able to bring just a small moment of joy to those who bring extraordinary happiness to our lives is truly a blessing.”

The Santa’s will be visiting families throughout the Middle Tennessee region this weekend.

For more information visit the website here.

