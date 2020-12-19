Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

