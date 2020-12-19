Advertisement

Vols without two key coaches, players for Texas A&M game

VFL coaching running backs at Tennessee football practice
VFL coaching running backs at Tennessee football practice(Rick Russo)
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Athletics confirmed Saturday, two key Vols coaches and players will be unavailable for the Tenn. vs. Texas A&M game.

Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, Running Backs coach Jay Graham, Sophomores Eric Gray and Brian Maurer will be out for the game Saturday due to COVID-19 reasons.

Gray is a top running back for the team helping the Vols into victory against the Commodores Saturday, Dec. 12 with a 46 yard punt and 5 yard return and later picking up a 10 on a 2nd down rush.

Jeremy Pruitt will assume defensive play-calling duties, according to a report from Volquest’s Austin Price.

The Vols are set to kickoff against Texas A&M at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 19 on ESPN.

