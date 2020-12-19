Wreaths placed on headstones of Country’s veterans for Wreaths Across America day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At more than 2,100 cemeteries across the country, volunteers remembered the lives of veterans who served our country.

This organized event is hosted by Wreaths Across America, and honors veterans at cemeteries across the United States.

”It’s so important to remember our veterans and its nice to be able to do this at the holidays and we can place the wreath that certainly makes it look festive but more importantly it’s a token that we can say thank you to all the veterans who are buried here,” said Chris Albrecht, a wreathe ambassador with Wreaths Across America.

At veterans Cemeteries across Knoxville volunteers gathered, listened to small ceremonies, and then participated in laying wreaths on headstones, while being asked to recite the name of the veteran who lay beneath the soil.

”The fact that we could still do this is a wonderful thing the fact that we still have enough wreaths like I mentioned its a grassroots effort and the fact this year I think we have more wreathes than we had in the past I think this year we have enough wreaths to decorate every headstone in the cemetery. This year we didn’t know what to expect with covid and it’s turned out to be wonderful,” said Albrecht.

The hillside is decked in green wreaths with red bows, bringing a festive look and feel, while honoring those who served the Nation.

”It’s hard to look at that and not be emotional. It’s such a thing of stark beauty to be able to see those white headstones with a green wreath on them, the only thing that would make them prettier is to have a green wreath on them,” added Albrecht.

In addition to veterans cemeteries across the country, a ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

