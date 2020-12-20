Advertisement

‘22nd Annual ‘A Home For The Holidays’ airing on WVLT Sunday

The ’22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays,’ special airs on WVLT Sunday night.
22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays
22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays(CBS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The ’22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays,’ special airs on WVLT Sunday night.

The special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by extraordinary artists, including Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Andrea Bocelli.

For the last two decades, the award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving “forever families.” This year, viewers will witness virtual adoptions as three families adopt their children on air.

Hosted by Gayle King, the special will be broadcast Sunday, December 20th from 9:30-10:30 PM, ET on WVLT and also available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

