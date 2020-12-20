Despite losing record Vols are going bowling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite its 3-7 record, Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee Volunteers have accepted a bid to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against West Virginia.

This will be the fourth appearance for the UT program in the annual game, but first since 1986 when the Vols beat Minnesota 21-14.

The Vols are able to accept a bid because there is no minimum win requirement to earn a bowl selection this season because of the pandemic.

Following the season ending loss to Texas A&M, Jeremy Pruitt was hopeful of receiving a bid saying, “We’re preparing like we’re going to be in a bowl.”

Junior defensive back Alontae Taylor added following the loss to the Aggies, “I’d just say we’ll be ready to play.”

Playing an extra game with those extra practices added in is something outgoing senior Brandon Kennedy told us can do nothing but help this young team develop.

More of a reward for a great finish last season, the Vols were rewarded with a trip to Jacksonville and culminated the 2019 campaign with a come-from-behind victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

