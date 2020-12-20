Advertisement

Despite losing record Vols are going bowling

The Vols are able to accept a bid because there is no minimum win requirement to earn a bowl selection this season
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite its 3-7 record, Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee Volunteers have accepted a bid to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis against West Virginia.

This will be the fourth appearance for the UT program in the annual game, but first since 1986 when the Vols beat Minnesota 21-14.

The Vols are able to accept a bid because there is no minimum win requirement to earn a bowl selection this season because of the pandemic.

Following the season ending loss to Texas A&M, Jeremy Pruitt was hopeful of receiving a bid saying, “We’re preparing like we’re going to be in a bowl.”

Junior defensive back Alontae Taylor added following the loss to the Aggies, “I’d just say we’ll be ready to play.”

Playing an extra game with those extra practices added in is something outgoing senior Brandon Kennedy told us can do nothing but help this young team develop.

More of a reward for a great finish last season, the Vols were rewarded with a trip to Jacksonville and culminated the 2019 campaign with a come-from-behind victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 12-year-old boys make invention
Two 12-year-old boys create invention, make $250,000 during pandemic
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
“Only gather with your household and wear a mask,” Gov. Lee urges Tennesseans as holidays near
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Tenn. identified as worst in nation for COVID-19 infections per capita.
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
It's still early, but signs point to a wintry mix and some snow Christmas Eve into Christmas...
Snow, cold prompt WVLT Weather Alert for Christmas Eve & Christmas

Latest News

Strong cold front brings rain and changes to snow, drops temperatures and leaves Christmas Day...
Mild start to Christmas week, ending with rain to snow and frigid air
Lucy Loo is currently at Humane Society, Tennessee Valley
Senior pet of the month: Lucy Loo
It's still early, but signs point to a wintry mix and some snow Christmas Eve into Christmas...
Snow, cold prompt WVLT Weather Alert for Christmas Eve & Christmas
Tennessee physicians release statement following Gov. Bill Lee’s response to COVID-19 surge
Health care professionals in the region break down similarities and differences between the...
First doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine begin distribution in the U.S.