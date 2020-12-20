Advertisement

Iraqi army: Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest, as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says a residential complex and some cars were damaged, but didn’t mention anything about casualties.

Three Iraqi officials also say at least three rockets were fired.

They say the U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

