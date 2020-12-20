Advertisement

Local Fire Department helps fight the Grinch this holiday season

A local fire department is doing their part to help bring a little tradition to this holiday season.
Local fire department spreading holiday cheer.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) -A local fire department is doing their part to help bring a little tradition to this holiday season.

The Northview Kodak Fire Department plans to make a guest appearance in a neighborhood to spread holiday cheer.

The fire department says with everything that has happened over the last year, members feel this is a way to give the community a reason to smile. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear”, we would like to spread some Christmas cheer to some of its residents that have felt secluded this past year.

“We will sing to help people find some Christmas cheer, and if the Grinch shows up, we will see if we can help him find some Christmas cheer too,” said Battalion Chief Heidi Satterfield.

The department, while observing social distancing and wearing masks, will go caroling in the Grandview Subdivision Sunday December 20th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00pm.

The fire department says if you happen to see the Grinch in Grandview, authorities ask that you keep and eye on him but do not approach him. The fire department members will have a plan to trap him and brighten his holiday season as well.

