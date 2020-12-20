Rep. Tim Burchett says COVID relief, funding bill to be voted Sunday
State Representative Tim Burchett said Sunday, Congress will be voting on a COVID-19 relief bill and a funding bill.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
“We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill. Both are likely over 1000 pages yet no one has seen the bill,” said Burchett in a Tweet Sunday morning.
A temporary funding bill ran out Friday at midnight and the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune, said if there isn’t a deal by then, some Republicans might block a temporary funding bill — causing a low-impact partial weekend shutdown — as a means to keep the pressure on.
Lawmakers were told to expect to be in session and voting this weekend.
