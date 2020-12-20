Snow, cold prompt WVLT Weather Alert for Christmas Eve & Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winter starts off sunny and mild, but wintry weather returns just in time for Christmas Eve.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, a few breaks in the cloud cover develop. Morning lows will start off in the mid and upper 30s.

Monday is the First Day of Winter, but it sure won’t feel like it with clearing skies and highs in the 50s. The only downside to the day will be gusty southwest winds approaching 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Please use caution as you drive through the higher terrain.

Thankfully, conditions are looking great if you’re hoping to see Jupiter and Saturn come into near alignment for the great conjunction, or as many call it the “Christmas Star”. (Details on how to see it are in a custom video for you in our free WVLT Weather app.)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine continues on Tuesday, but temperatures will take a slight dip to near 50 degrees.

The warmest day of the week is Wednesday as more clouds and moisture are pumped into the area ahead of the next storm system. We’ll stay dry during the daylight hours as highs reach the mid and upper 50s.

It's still early, but signs point to a wintry mix and some snow Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (WVLT)

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are now WVLT Weather Alert Days. This is still several days out, but we are becoming more confident in rain changing to snow throughout the day Thursday. I expect temperatures to dip on Christmas Eve, providing a change to snow faster in the higher elevations and then some snow showers possible Friday. It’s too early for potential snow totals, but what does appear likely is temperatures in the 30s much of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and into Saturday.

Stay tuned to WVLT Weather for the latest on this developing system for the end of the week!

A mild start to Winter turns snowy by Christmas. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.